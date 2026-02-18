Canara Bank spurts 1.39%, gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 151.18, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.18, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Canara Bank has dropped around 3.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 153.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 288.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.56, up 1.7% on the day. Canara Bank is up 76.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.69% spurt in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 6.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.