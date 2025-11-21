Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics wins Rs 2-cr order from aerospace & defence client

Precision Electronics wins Rs 2-cr order from aerospace & defence client

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Precision Electronics has secured an order worth Rs 1.95 crore from a private player in the Aerospace & Defence sector.

The company said the customers name cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality and commercial sensitivity.

The order is for the supply of masts with accessories, which will be delivered as per customer specifications. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled for execution within the current financial year.

Precision Electronics clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party arrangements.

The company said the new order strengthens its presence in the defence supply ecosystem.

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net Sales surged 48.4% year on year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Precision Electronics tanked 4.61% to Rs 192.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

