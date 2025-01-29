Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.29% to Rs 1331.02 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 5.63% to Rs 300.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 284.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.29% to Rs 1331.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1331.021229.1573.3473.38404.44367.83404.44367.83300.24284.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News