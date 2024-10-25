Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.46% to Rs 223.59 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 37.26% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.46% to Rs 223.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.223.59197.0763.2065.4644.3332.2444.3332.2433.3424.29

