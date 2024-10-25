Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 13.46% to Rs 223.59 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 37.26% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.46% to Rs 223.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income223.59197.07 13 OPM %63.2065.46 -PBDT44.3332.24 38 PBT44.3332.24 38 NP33.3424.29 37

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

