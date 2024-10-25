DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 22.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.13% to Rs 1568.40 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 22.62% to Rs 155.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.13% to Rs 1568.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1568.401305.6067.8568.43209.52170.84209.52170.84155.47126.79

