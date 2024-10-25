Hero Fincorp standalone net profit declines 85.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 2265.17 crore

Net profit of Hero Fincorp declined 85.59% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 2265.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1873.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2265.171873.6239.9849.7980.38277.7462.65265.1626.52184.03

