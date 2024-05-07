Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.210.170.400.2147.6258.8242.5014.290.090.090.160.190.090.090.150.170.090.090.150.14

