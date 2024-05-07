Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.17 24 0.400.21 90 OPM %47.6258.82 -42.5014.29 - PBDT0.090.09 0 0.160.19 -16 PBT0.090.09 0 0.150.17 -12 NP0.090.09 0 0.150.14 7

