Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 126.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Automotive Stampings &amp; Assemblies standalone net profit rises 126.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 232.48 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 126.11% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 232.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.14% to Rs 20.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 880.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales232.48210.11 11 880.33828.23 6 OPM %6.824.80 -5.773.93 - PBDT12.076.91 75 36.4922.15 65 PBT7.623.37 126 20.178.33 142 NP7.623.37 126 20.178.33 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer goods shares gain

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Uno Minda rises on securing 94 acre land parcel in Haryana

Wipro, REC, Zomato, IRCTC at centrestage

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the March 2024 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story