Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
ITI Ltd notched up volume of 89.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares

Eternal Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2025.

Volumes stood at 19.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Eternal Ltd clocked volume of 3729.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 254.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.298.65. Volumes stood at 220.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47909 shares. The stock lost 0.31% to Rs.746.85. Volumes stood at 39274 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 5.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67579 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.1,998.40. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd notched up volume of 12.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.1,951.40. Volumes stood at 97674 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

