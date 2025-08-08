Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 13.09% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.1055.5610.029.045.695.613.022.942.161.91

