Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 29.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 19.69 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries declined 29.91% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.6912.884.939.320.851.200.821.170.821.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News