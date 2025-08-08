Hindusthan National Glass & Industries standalone net profit declines 95.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.63% to Rs 411.72 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries declined 95.42% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.63% to Rs 411.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 553.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.411.72553.613.1110.8120.6265.601.9746.272.1346.49

