CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 24.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 24.36% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.93.9178.9229.5327.6540.8433.2337.4430.4325.7820.73

