Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 492.93 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 4.83% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 492.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 474.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.492.93474.039.7110.5749.6548.3938.4437.4729.1127.77

