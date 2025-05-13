Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.10% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.82% to Rs 118.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

