JM Financial standalone net profit rises 389.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 251.89 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 389.81% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 251.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.01% to Rs 538.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 309.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 837.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
