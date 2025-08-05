Castrol India standalone net profit rises 5.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 1496.83 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 5.10% to Rs 244.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 1496.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1397.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1496.831397.5423.3523.07356.16340.29329.54314.17244.00232.17

