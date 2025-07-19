Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

At meeting held on 19 July 2025The Board of J K Cements at its meeting held on 19 July 2025 has considered and taken note of Company's capacity expansion programme - towards this the Company has identified opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at its cement grinding unit at JK Cement Works, Ujjain and successfully implemented those opportunities which stands stabilised leading to an increased production capacity by 0.5 MTPA. Consequently, the capacity at JK Cement Works, Ujjain stands increased from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA and the Company's overall grey cement production capacity stands at 25.26 MTPA (including production capacity of 1.06 MTPA belonging to its two subsidiary Companies).
The board has also considered and approved Company's expansion by setting up of 0.6 MTPA White Cement based Wall Putty plant near Nathdwara, District Rajasmand of Rajasthan State. The total proposed investment for the expansion is estimated at Rs. 195 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app