Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 July 2025

The Board of J K Cements at its meeting held on 19 July 2025 has considered and taken note of Company's capacity expansion programme - towards this the Company has identified opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at its cement grinding unit at JK Cement Works, Ujjain and successfully implemented those opportunities which stands stabilised leading to an increased production capacity by 0.5 MTPA. Consequently, the capacity at JK Cement Works, Ujjain stands increased from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA and the Company's overall grey cement production capacity stands at 25.26 MTPA (including production capacity of 1.06 MTPA belonging to its two subsidiary Companies).

The board has also considered and approved Company's expansion by setting up of 0.6 MTPA White Cement based Wall Putty plant near Nathdwara, District Rajasmand of Rajasthan State. The total proposed investment for the expansion is estimated at Rs. 195 crore.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

