Adani Ports receives ESG rating of 74.6 from SES ESG Research

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that SES ESG Research (SES ESG), has assigned an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating of 74.6 (Grade B+) - Medium risk to the Company.

This rating reflects an improvement of 4.5 points in the ESG score compared to the previous year (2024), demonstrating the Company's continued commitment to enhancing its ESG performance.

