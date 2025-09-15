Siemens Ltd in demand

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3296.5, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.13% drop in NIFTY and a 17.45% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3296.5, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25096.9. The Sensex is at 81886.33, down 0.02%. Siemens Ltd has risen around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34940.3, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3318.9, up 3.26% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 1.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.13% drop in NIFTY and a 17.45% drop in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 68.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.