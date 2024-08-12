Cello World consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 500.66 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 6.65% to Rs 82.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 500.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 471.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.500.66471.7825.7625.26134.39126.72120.26114.9082.5877.43

