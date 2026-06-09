Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2026.

Cemindia Projects Ltd spiked 8.38% to Rs 1186 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48656 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 48.13. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 188.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.64 lakh shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd surged 6.96% to Rs 1029.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month. Data Patterns (India) Ltd gained 6.76% to Rs 4420.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74723 shares in the past one month.