Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 3.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 13.74 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.7413.66 1 OPM %12.528.49 -PBDT1.190.69 72 PBT0.400.39 3 NP0.300.29 3

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

