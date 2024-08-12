Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Kiran Print Pack reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.220.26-50.00-34.620.0300.0300.030

