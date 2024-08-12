Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Kiran Print Pack reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.26 -15 OPM %-50.00-34.62 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
