Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.081.1125.0021.620.200.190.090.080.090.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp