Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.11 -3 OPM %25.0021.62 -PBDT0.200.19 5 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.090.08 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story