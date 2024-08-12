GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 211.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.28% to Rs 32.68 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 211.36% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.28% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.6818.866.521.702.040.661.820.441.370.44

