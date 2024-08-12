Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 211.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Sales rise 73.28% to Rs 32.68 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 211.36% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.28% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.6818.86 73 OPM %6.521.70 -PBDT2.040.66 209 PBT1.820.44 314 NP1.370.44 211

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

