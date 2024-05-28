Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 12.05 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 51.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.0513.02 -7 51.1952.66 -3 OPM %12.538.45 -9.778.15 - PBDT0.590.61 -3 2.662.76 -4 PBT0.150.30 -50 1.271.46 -13 NP0.190.14 36 1.131.00 13

