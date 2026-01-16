Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.18% to Rs 9069.98 croreNet profit of Central Bank of India rose 31.23% to Rs 1264.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 963.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.18% to Rs 9069.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8541.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9069.988541.83 6 OPM %57.4160.51 -PBDT1592.281417.69 12 PBT1592.281417.69 12 NP1264.29963.38 31
