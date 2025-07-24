Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2271.8, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 11.29% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2271.8, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 6.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55710.35, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.49 lakh shares in last one month.