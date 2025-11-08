Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 793.81 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 40.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 793.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 755.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.793.81755.9822.1341.93-7.8438.52-31.7715.11-40.65-23.51

