Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 43.98 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments declined 26.98% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.9856.3596.6198.4042.7755.7642.4955.4931.7443.47

