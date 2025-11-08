Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 159.72% to Rs 350.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 2081.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1941.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2081.401941.3317.4314.26388.13280.04317.18211.48350.67135.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News