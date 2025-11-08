Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.16% to Rs 385.64 crore

Net Loss of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.16% to Rs 385.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 296.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.385.64296.28-2.52-13.44-7.12-39.91-17.54-50.25-10.98-31.43

