Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 30.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 342.86 crore

Net profit of Mawana Sugars rose 30.99% to Rs 61.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 342.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.62% to Rs 109.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 1446.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1355.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

342.86322.191446.491355.0925.9125.268.446.6887.2672.31101.6488.3978.4662.6668.0853.0461.6747.08109.4237.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News