Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales rise 102.63% to Rs 274.34 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 72.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.63% to Rs 274.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.23% to Rs 69.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 1814.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1873.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales274.34135.39 103 1814.311873.32 -3 OPM %1.59-49.56 -11.0412.04 - PBDT-12.50-81.59 85 139.16166.33 -16 PBT-24.02-92.33 74 96.29133.70 -28 NP-21.89-72.49 70 69.89106.27 -34

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

