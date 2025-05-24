Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 14.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 14.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales rise 40.19% to Rs 1229.82 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 14.74% to Rs 108.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.19% to Rs 1229.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 877.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.81% to Rs 699.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 4604.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3822.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1229.82877.24 40 4604.993822.95 20 OPM %22.0017.36 -26.8720.87 - PBDT247.37168.06 47 1189.55853.58 39 PBT160.75121.79 32 918.12670.28 37 NP108.2994.38 15 699.82523.00 34

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

