Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 14.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 14.74% to Rs 108.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.19% to Rs 1229.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 877.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.81% to Rs 699.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 4604.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3822.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

