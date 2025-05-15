CESC consolidated net profit declines 6.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 3877.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 6.75% to Rs 373.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 400.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 3877.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3387.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.51% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 17001.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15293.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

