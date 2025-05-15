Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC consolidated net profit declines 6.75% in the March 2025 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit declines 6.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 3877.00 crore

Net profit of CESC declined 6.75% to Rs 373.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 400.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 3877.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3387.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.51% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1376.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 17001.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15293.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3877.003387.00 14 17001.0015293.00 11 OPM %20.9412.11 -15.8213.90 - PBDT770.00730.00 5 2987.002900.00 3 PBT466.00419.00 11 1782.001683.00 6 NP373.00400.00 -7 1369.001376.00 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story