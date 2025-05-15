Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.59% to Rs 4.52 crore

Net profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 152.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.59% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.92% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 16.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.523.17 43 16.3411.79 39 OPM %16.3714.83 -13.9513.91 - PBDT0.790.47 68 2.401.42 69 PBT0.530.28 89 1.791.03 74 NP0.530.21 152 1.660.96 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 52.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story