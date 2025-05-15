7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.59% to Rs 4.52 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 152.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.59% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.92% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.59% to Rs 16.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content