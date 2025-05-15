Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.42% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 31.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.735.7331.6332.422.855.243.864.750.530.462.202.480.240.141.211.030.180.100.900.76

