Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.42% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 31.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.735.73 35 31.6332.42 -2 OPM %2.855.24 -3.864.75 - PBDT0.530.46 15 2.202.48 -11 PBT0.240.14 71 1.211.03 17 NP0.180.10 80 0.900.76 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

