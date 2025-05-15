Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 50.24 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 84.62% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 50.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.96% to Rs 17.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 177.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

