Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 50.24 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 84.62% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 50.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.96% to Rs 17.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 177.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.2443.06 17 177.58153.35 16 OPM %31.3125.48 -27.9825.01 - PBDT11.719.66 21 42.4633.95 25 PBT6.244.80 30 21.5815.90 36 NP5.763.12 85 17.5011.67 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 52.52% in the March 2025 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 11.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story