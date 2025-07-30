CESC Ltd spurts 1.11%, gains for third straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 179, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.05, up 0.99% on the day. CESC Ltd is up 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 29.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.