Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics has expanded its Eastern India presence with the launch of two state-of the-art, Grade A warehousing facilities in Guwahati and Agartala, adding over 4 lakh sq. ft. of capacity in the region. Aligned with its larger vision of creating a robust pan-India warehousing and distribution network, these facilities reflect company's vision to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting operational capabilities, and addressing the surging demand for integrated logistics solutions in the region.

As part of its 'Go-East' strategy, the company has developed one million square feet of multi client warehousing space across the region and plans to expand express logistics services to more than 800 pin codes. This expansion is designed to accelerate economic growth, generate over 2,000 employment opportunities, and build a workforce with 50% diversity from local communities. Through these facilities in the East, Mahindra Logistics will serve industries such as e-commerce, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, retail, and grocery, provide end-to-end solutions across warehousing, distribution, fulfilment, sortation, and delivery and cover first, mid, and last mile, milk-run, express, and long-haul line haul services.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

