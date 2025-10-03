GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Indias Index of Industrial production grew at 4% based on year on year data (August 2025 over August 2024) driven by strong growth in the mining and electricity sector, PHDCCI said in a statement. The mining sector grew at 6% in August 2025 from a negative (7.2%) year-on-year growth in July 2025 and electricity sector which grew at 4.1% in August 2025 from 0.6% year-on-year growth in July 2025, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. The manufacturing sector grew at 3.8%, led by positive growth in 10 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level in August 2025 over August 2024, with double digit growth in industry groups including manufacture of basic metals, manufacture of electrical equipment and manufacture of other transport equipment, among others, he said.
Among use based categories, consumer durables grew at a robust at 5.2% in August 2025 from a negative year-on-year growth in July 2025. The infrastructure/capital goods recorded a double digit growth of 10.6% in August 2025, said Mr. Jain. Use-based IIP trends show strong infrastructure and primary goods momentum but softer consumer demand. The recent GST 2.0 policy will balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth says Secretary General and CEO, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app