GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Indias Index of Industrial production grew at 4% based on year on year data (August 2025 over August 2024) driven by strong growth in the mining and electricity sector, PHDCCI said in a statement. The mining sector grew at 6% in August 2025 from a negative (7.2%) year-on-year growth in July 2025 and electricity sector which grew at 4.1% in August 2025 from 0.6% year-on-year growth in July 2025, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. The manufacturing sector grew at 3.8%, led by positive growth in 10 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level in August 2025 over August 2024, with double digit growth in industry groups including manufacture of basic metals, manufacture of electrical equipment and manufacture of other transport equipment, among others, he said.

Among use based categories, consumer durables grew at a robust at 5.2% in August 2025 from a negative year-on-year growth in July 2025. The infrastructure/capital goods recorded a double digit growth of 10.6% in August 2025, said Mr. Jain. Use-based IIP trends show strong infrastructure and primary goods momentum but softer consumer demand. The recent GST 2.0 policy will balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth says Secretary General and CEO, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta.