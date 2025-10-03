Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indias Index of Industrial production grew at 4% based on year on year data (August 2025 over August 2024) driven by strong growth in the mining and electricity sector, PHDCCI said in a statement. The mining sector grew at 6% in August 2025 from a negative (7.2%) year-on-year growth in July 2025 and electricity sector which grew at 4.1% in August 2025 from 0.6% year-on-year growth in July 2025, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. The manufacturing sector grew at 3.8%, led by positive growth in 10 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level in August 2025 over August 2024, with double digit growth in industry groups including manufacture of basic metals, manufacture of electrical equipment and manufacture of other transport equipment, among others, he said.

Among use based categories, consumer durables grew at a robust at 5.2% in August 2025 from a negative year-on-year growth in July 2025. The infrastructure/capital goods recorded a double digit growth of 10.6% in August 2025, said Mr. Jain. Use-based IIP trends show strong infrastructure and primary goods momentum but softer consumer demand. The recent GST 2.0 policy will balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth says Secretary General and CEO, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story