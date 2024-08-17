Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 25.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit rises 25.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.09% to Rs 375.83 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt rose 25.70% to Rs 82.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.09% to Rs 375.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 274.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales375.83274.15 37 OPM %62.0767.44 -PBDT111.1188.40 26 PBT108.8086.32 26 NP82.4765.61 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

Govt breaking promises, planning to privatise C'garh steel plant: Congress

Guv's office has been misused: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka governor gives nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in land scam

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story