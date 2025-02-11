Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 25.02% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 400.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales395.30400.07 -1 OPM %9.9913.00 -PBDT40.5453.45 -24 PBT38.7151.64 -25 NP29.0138.69 -25

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

