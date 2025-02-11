Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 25.02% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 400.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.395.30400.079.9913.0040.5453.4538.7151.6429.0138.69

