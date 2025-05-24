Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story