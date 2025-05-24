Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.99% in the March 2025 quarter

J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 3581.18 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 63.99% to Rs 360.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 3581.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3105.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 861.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 790.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 11879.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11556.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3581.183105.77 15 11879.1511556.00 3 OPM %21.3618.03 -17.0617.82 - PBDT697.21490.68 42 1741.501751.73 -1 PBT534.96337.68 58 1140.041179.11 -3 NP360.36219.75 64 861.12790.83 9

