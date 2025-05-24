J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 3581.18 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 63.99% to Rs 360.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 3581.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3105.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 861.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 790.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 11879.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11556.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

