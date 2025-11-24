Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 215.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares
Asahi India Glass Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Redington Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2025.
ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 215.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.323.65. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 34.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.74% to Rs.1,030.00. Volumes stood at 40995 shares in the last session.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd registered volume of 10.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98007 shares. The stock slipped 0.25% to Rs.824.15. Volumes stood at 75415 shares in the last session.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.1,638.00. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Redington Ltd registered volume of 150.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.35% to Rs.291.50. Volumes stood at 18.74 lakh shares in the last session.
