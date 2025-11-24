Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 215.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Redington Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2025.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 215.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.323.65. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 34.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.74% to Rs.1,030.00. Volumes stood at 40995 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd registered volume of 10.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98007 shares. The stock slipped 0.25% to Rs.824.15. Volumes stood at 75415 shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.1,638.00. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd registered volume of 150.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.35% to Rs.291.50. Volumes stood at 18.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story