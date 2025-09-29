Rajnath Singh calls for futuristic roadmap at ICG Commanders' Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to prepare a futuristic roadmap that integrates advanced technology and ensures rapid response to evolving maritime threats. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 42nd ICG Commanders Conference in New Delhi.

Singh stressed that maritime security must be seen as inseparable from economic security, as ports, shipping lanes and energy infrastructure are crucial to Indias economy.

Highlighting the complex nature of maritime borders, the minister said threats at sea are more unpredictable than on land and require constant vigilance. He also called for greater use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones and cyber defence systems to counter new challenges such as GPS spoofing, encrypted communications and electronic warfare.