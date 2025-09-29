Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnath Singh calls for futuristic roadmap at ICG Commanders' Conference

Rajnath Singh calls for futuristic roadmap at ICG Commanders' Conference

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to prepare a futuristic roadmap that integrates advanced technology and ensures rapid response to evolving maritime threats. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 42nd ICG Commanders Conference in New Delhi.

Singh stressed that maritime security must be seen as inseparable from economic security, as ports, shipping lanes and energy infrastructure are crucial to Indias economy.

Highlighting the complex nature of maritime borders, the minister said threats at sea are more unpredictable than on land and require constant vigilance. He also called for greater use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones and cyber defence systems to counter new challenges such as GPS spoofing, encrypted communications and electronic warfare.

Since its inception, the ICG has apprehended 1,638 foreign vessels and 13,775 foreign fishermen involved in illegal activities, seized 6,430 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 37,833 crore, and rescued more than 14,500 lives in search and rescue operations.

The three-day conference, which began on September 28, brings together the Coast Guards senior leadership to discuss strategic, operational and administrative priorities. It is also focusing on enhancing inter-service coordination, strengthening maritime domain awareness and aligning future capabilities with national maritime priorities.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

