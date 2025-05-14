Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.86%

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors digested softer-than-expected inflation data from the U.S. and awaited more clarity on ongoing trade talks.

Regional tech stocks surged after Nvidia announced the sale of over 18000 AI chips to Saudi Arabian firm Humain during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum.

The dollar weakened in Asian trade while metals were mostly higher.

Gold prices fell nearly 1 percent as easing U.S.-China trade tensions weakened the safe-haven demand for the previous metal. Oil prices dipped after industry data signaled rising stockpiles.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.86 percent to 3,403.95 as investors assessed the latest trade developments.

China lifted a ban on Boeing deliveries after the weekend tariff truce. The United States said it will reduce the "de minimis" tariff on low-value Chinese goods, according to an executive order.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2.30 percent to 23,640.65, with tech giants like Tencent and Alibaba leading the surge. E-commerce giant JD.com rallied 3.4 percent after it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

